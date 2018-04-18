NFF commends Buhari, Dalung, AITEO, Gov. Udom for commitment in Nigerian Football — Nigeria Today

NFF commends Buhari, Dalung, AITEO, Gov. Udom for commitment in Nigerian Football

In a bid to ensure that Super Eagles get adequate preparations and delivers brilliant performance in at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is leaving no stone unturned.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, 17th April 2018 where key issues in Nigerian Football were deliberated.

The Executive Committee expressed immense gratitude and appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for his abiding love, support and encouragement of all the National Teams, the Nigeria Football Federation and Nigerian Football generally. Members were unanimous that the Super Eagles could not have emerged as one of the 32 participating teams at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup without the support of President Buhari and the Federal Government. They also heaped praises on the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, for his huge support and understanding all the time.

The Board expressed satisfaction with the ongoing preparations of the Super Eagles, for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals, including the results from the first three pre-World Cup friendlies (Argentina, Poland and Serbia).

Members commended the Players, Technical Crew and the backroom staff, and also charged them to double their effort in the last three friendly matches against; Democratic Republic of Congo, England and Czech Republic and at the FIFA World Cup finals proper.

The Committee heaped encomiums on premium partner AITEO, for paying part of its rights fee as Official Optimum Partner of the NFF for the year 2018, which has enabled the Federation to pay all the coaches in its employ, with coaches of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, now fully paid till the end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It lauded the leading energy solution company, which also bankrolls the Federation’s annual football competition and its new annual Football Awards, for its sincerity of purpose and worthy investment in Nigerian Football.

The Committee also praised the financial support of Governor Udom Emmanuel and good people of Akwa Ibom State towards the qualification of the Super Eagles for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

The Executive also directed the Secretariat to work at a fast pace and diligently to finalize within the next few days all travel and other logistics, accommodation arrangements in Russia for the Nigerian Contingent to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

The Board mandated the relevant committees to meet and conclude all arrangements for the camping of the Super Eagles in Nigeria ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Send Forth match against the Simba of the Democratic Republic of Congo, scheduled for Monday, 28th May 2018.

The Committee mandated the Chairman, Organizing Committee and the General Secretary to meet in the next few days to conclude all matters with regards to 2018 FIFA World Cup match tickets for the Nigerian Contingent and other stakeholders.

Board, in furtherance to its drive to ensure sustainable youth development policy in line with best practices, directed the Chairman, Technical and Development Committee to immediately meet with all coaches of age-grade National Teams to issue strong warning to them to key into this vision. He was also advised to liaise with the Chairman, Youth Development Committee and the Chairman, Strategic Studies Committee to fashion a sustainable implementation policy. Members expressed the view that as the qualifying campaigns for the 2019 Africa U20 and U17 Cup of Nations championships are about to begin, all hands must be on deck to ensure the building of strong squads that will bring honour to Nigeria on and off the field of play, and meet the objective of seamless progression to higher grades in the interest of Nigerian Football.

The Executive Committee commended the hard work and astute drive of its Marketing, Sponsorship and TV Rights Committee over the past 15 months, which has raked into the Federation’s coffers substantial amounts of money from sponsorship fees. Members particularly lauded the long-term nature of most of the contracts, which confirms that the present Board always thinks beyond its tenure, and which will serve as worthy legacy of the Board. Members also expressed gratitude to all the Federation’s partners and sponsors and charged the committee not to rest in its efforts to bring on board more sponsors.

The Board approved that from the sponsorship funds that have accrued to the Federation over the past few months, a lump sum be granted to the Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Nation-Wide League One (NLO) and the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) as support fund. A decision was also taken to support the three Leagues with a minimum of N200 million (to be shared based on an agreed ratio) annually until they attain financial stability. This commitment is to be reviewed each year to determine which League needs more support. However, Committee made it clear that this should not stop the three Leagues from making great efforts to procure sponsors and become self -financing.

10.Executive Committee approved an offer from the Qatar Football Association for the Nigeria U13 and U15 National Teams to be in Doha for a one-week tour, during which the teams will play against their Qatari counterpart teams. Committee thanked the Qatar FA for the offer.

In attendance at the meeting were: Amaju Melvin Pinnick (President); Seyi Akinwunmi (1st Vice President); Shehu Dikko (2nd Vice President); Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande (Member); Christopher Green (Member); Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ (Member); Sunday Dele-Ajayi (Member); Sharif Rabiu Inuwa (Member); Babagana Kalli (Member); Musa Duhu (Member); Mohammed Alkali (Member); Chidi Ofo Okenwa (Member); Mohammed Sanusi (Secretary).

Anthony Nlebem

Anthony Nlebem

