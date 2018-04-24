NFF Electoral Committee Begins Work — Nigeria Today

NFF Electoral Committee Begins Work

The NFF Electoral Committee has commenced work in preparation for the 2018 NFF Elections, scheduled for Saturday, 29th September 2018. Chairman of the committee, Barrister Mohammed Sani Katu told thenff.com at the weekend that a number of meetings have been held already with the objective of ensuring adequate preparedness of the panel for the task […]

The post NFF Electoral Committee Begins Work appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

