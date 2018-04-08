NFF takes blame for Falcons humiliating defeat — Nigeria Today

NFF takes blame for Falcons humiliating defeat

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has admitted that the soccer ruling body is responsible for Nigeria Women’s National Team’s humiliating 8-0 loss to France in a friendly on Friday evening, saying the Federation put all of their efforts on the Super Eagles.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com, Pinnick pointed out that the Super Falcons are still the best team in Africa and fans should not gloat over the result as it was a friendly that the coaches will use to correct the deficiencies in the team.

What’s clear is that defense shambles cost the Super Falcons against the French national team after they conceded eight goals from inside the box, which could have been prevented if they were more organized.

‘’Our Super Falcons team is the best female team in Africa. Our pride in them will never waver. As with any friendly match, the game against France was more for the technical team to look at the players now and see who and what will fit,’’ Pinnick stated.

‘’The result, though very lopsided just shows how much work is in front of us. We concentrated a lot of our efforts on our Super Eagles, but it was unintentional.

‘’It was mainly due to situations beyond our control and not limited to finance as well. Our female football teams have always done us proud.

‘’Hopefully, we will do them proud as well. So, I would like to just tell Nigerians that I, the Executive Committee and Management of the NFF, are all very proud of our Super Falcons and we know they will make us proud as they usually do.

‘’One bad experimental result does not change a priceless asset; our dear Super Falcons.’’

