 NFF warns Aigbogun, Garba over youth Football Policy — Nigeria Today
NFF warns Aigbogun, Garba over youth Football Policy

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria Football Federation has instructed its technical department to ensure that all Coaches of the age grade teams adhere strictly to its youth football policy.
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets will commence qualifying matches for the 2019 Africa U-20 and Africa U-17 Cup of Nations next month and in August respectively.

The Chairman, Technical and Development Committee, Bitrus Bewarang was instructed to issue a stern warning of compliance.

In a communique issued recently after the FA’s executive committee in Abuja, the football body stressed the need for the Coaches to align their objectives with its youth development policy, in line with best practices.

The official statement also emphasized the NFF’s resolve to ensure the objective of seamless progression to higher grades in the interest of Nigerian Football.

