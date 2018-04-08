 NFVCB declares popular Mexican soaps aired on local TV stations illegal - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NFVCB declares popular Mexican soaps aired on local TV stations illegal – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

NFVCB declares popular Mexican soaps aired on local TV stations illegal
The Nation Newspaper
)The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), says Mexican Soaps, aired on some local Television stations in Nigeria are unclassified and unlicensed. Mr Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director of the board stated this in an interview with News Agency

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.