NGO, Africare Records High Improvements In Malaria Prevention Project — Nigeria Today

NGO, Africare Records High Improvements In Malaria Prevention Project

A premier non governmental organisation(NGO) committed to helping African people build a sustainable, healthy and productive communities, Africare, has recorded high improvements in the results of a six-year malaria prevention programme (MAP) in Nigeria that was implemented with the support of ExxonMobil. Among the top-line results of the evaluation of the project, it was found […]

The post NGO, Africare Records High Improvements In Malaria Prevention Project appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

