 Ng'ona bridge washed away following heavy rains - Lusaka Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ng’ona bridge washed away following heavy rains – Lusaka Times

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Lusaka Times

Ng'ona bridge washed away following heavy rains
Lusaka Times
Ng'ona River Bridge in Kawambwa district has been washed away following heavy rains being experienced in the area. The District has since been cut off from being accessed from Mwansabombwe and Nchelenge Districts. Kawambwa District Council Chairperson

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.