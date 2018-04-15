NGO's Give Free Medical Care in Niger - NTA News — Nigeria Today

NGO’s Give Free Medical Care in Niger – NTA News
NTA News
NGO's Give Free Medical Care in Niger
NTA News
Two NGO's, Care Medics and Bmitosahi Foundation have rendered free medical services to Kuta community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day services sponsored by Mr Mikai'l Bmitosahi, the …
