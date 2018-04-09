Nick Diaz Accepts UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation Sanction, but Will Soon Be Eligible to Fight - Yahoo Sports — Nigeria Today

Nick Diaz Accepts UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation Sanction, but Will Soon Be Eligible to Fight – Yahoo Sports
Nick Diaz Accepts UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation Sanction, but Will Soon Be Eligible to Fight
Nick Diaz hasn't expressed much interest in returning to the Octagon, which may have led to his latest UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation that was revealed on Monday. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced that Diaz had accepted a one-year …
