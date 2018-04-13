Nicki Minaj addresses her beef with Cardi B in new interview; says Cardi hurt her feelings — Nigeria Today

Nicki Minaj addresses her beef with Cardi B in new interview; says Cardi hurt her feelings

Nicki Minaj addresses beef with Cardi B

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Nicki congratulated Cardi B on her success and also revealed that Cardi hurt her feelings really bad after she (Cardi) did an interview immediately Motorsports came out.

In the said interview, Cardi B accused Nicki Minaj of changing her verse in the song, Motorsports, which featured herself and Nicki Minaj.

“The only thing with Cardi that really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘MotorSport’ came out,” Nicki said, saying she felt “ambushed” and made to look like the bad guy when there was no beef to begin with. “Up until this recent interview she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview.” “I remember when I first came in the game, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you,” Nicki added. “The first interview she did, it just hurt me because she looked so aggravated and angry. She just kept saying she didn’t hear it… I was like, what?”

