Nicki Minaj features on Post Malone's new album - NME.com — Nigeria Today

Nicki Minaj features on Post Malone’s new album – NME.com

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment


Nicki Minaj features on Post Malone's new album
After sharing the release date for his new album earlier this month, Post Malone has now revealed the full list of collaborators appearing on 'Beerbongs & Bentleys'. Out April 29, the LP will feature Nicki Minaj on a track titled 'Ball For Me'. Posting
