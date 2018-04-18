Nicki Minaj features on Post Malone's new album - NME.com — Nigeria Today

Nicki Minaj features on Post Malone’s new album – NME.com
|
NME.com
|
Nicki Minaj features on Post Malone's new album
NME.com
After sharing the release date for his new album earlier this month, Post Malone has now revealed the full list of collaborators appearing on 'Beerbongs & Bentleys'. Out April 29, the LP will feature Nicki Minaj on a track titled 'Ball For Me'. Posting …
Post Malone Recruits Nicki Minaj, YG, G-Eazy, & More For “Beerbongs & Bentleys”
Post Malone Reveals Tracklist for 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Featuring Nicki Minaj, Swae Lee, and More
Post Malone's New Album Features Nicki Minaj, Swae Lee, More
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!