 Nicki Minaj New Album Cover 2018 (Chun Li & Barbie Tingz) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nicki Minaj New Album Cover 2018 (Chun Li & Barbie Tingz)

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The iconic female rapper, Nicki Minaj is back on stage to trill her fans. The wait is officially over as Nicki seems to have jumpstarted her countdown to announce two upcoming singles on the way. Widely regarded as one of the top women in rap, Nicki has historically proven her rank atop the throne with fans. Speculation […]

The post Nicki Minaj New Album Cover 2018 (Chun Li & Barbie Tingz) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.