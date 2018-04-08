Niger Basin Authority to invest $9.33bn in the region – FG - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Niger Basin Authority to invest $9.33bn in the region – FG – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Niger Basin Authority to invest $9.33bn in the region – FG
Guardian (blog)
To revitalise resources and sustain the livelihood of inhabitants of the basin, the Niger Basin Authority (NBA) has revealed plans to invest $9.33bn in the region. Member countries of NBA adopted the multi billion-dollar investment plan for the region …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!