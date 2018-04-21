 Nigeria and Australia 2018 - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Nigeria and Australia 2018 – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Sports


Nigeria and Australia 2018
The 21st Commonwealth Games ended in a celebratory mood on April 15 in Gold Coast, Australia. About 6,000 athletes from 71 countries participated in the Games. Nigeria's representatives at the games included 92 athletes, who participated in nine events
