Nigeria Appoints Aliyu Adnan As NASENI’s Acting Executive Chair — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Appoints Aliyu Adnan As NASENI’s Acting Executive Chair

The Federal Government has appointed Dr Aliyu Maje Adnan as the Acting Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

His appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

A copy of the letter was made available to newsmen on Sunday by NASENI’s Deputy Director, Information and Protocol, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some staff in the agency had recently protested against the continued stay in office of Mr Mohammed Haruna, the immediate-past boss of the the agency after the expiration of his 5-year term as the EVC.

Being the most senior director in NASENI, Mr Adnan was next to the former EVC whose five year tenure ended on April 2, 2018.

The minister, who stated that Adnan’s appointment is to steer the affairs of the agency until further notice, said the appointment takes effect from Thursday, April 26, 2018.

The letter reads in part: ”I refer to the nominal roll of NASENI forwarded to my office in a letter with Ref. No. NASENI/AD/GA/8/XV11a/536 dated 11/4/2018, by the Director of Administration and Human Resources with you as the most senior director in the agency.

”Based on the above information, you are hereby appointed to manage the affairs of the agency as Acting EVC/Chief Executive Officer until further notice.

”Your appointment in acting capacity is with effect from 26/4/2018.”

Adnan holds a PhD in Production Engineering from Bayero University Kano.

The post Nigeria Appoints Aliyu Adnan As NASENI’s Acting Executive Chair appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

