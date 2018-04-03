 Nigeria, Australia, Others To Spend $298bn On Oil, Gas Fields – Report - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria, Australia, Others To Spend $298bn On Oil, Gas Fields – Report – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Nigeria, Australia, Others To Spend $298bn On Oil, Gas Fields – Report
Independent Newspapers Limited
Nigeria, Australia, Canada, Mozambique, Norway, Indonesia and United Kingdom would spend $298bn on oil and gas fields between 2018 and 2025,a leading data and analytics company, GlobalData, has said. Specifically, the company said over $811bn will be

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.