Nigeria, Australia, Others To Spend $298bn On Oil, Gas Fields – Report - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Nigeria, Australia, Others To Spend $298bn On Oil, Gas Fields – Report – Independent Newspapers Limited

Nigeria, Australia, Others To Spend $298bn On Oil, Gas Fields – Report

Independent Newspapers Limited

Nigeria, Australia, Canada, Mozambique, Norway, Indonesia and United Kingdom would spend $298bn on oil and gas fields between 2018 and 2025,a leading data and analytics company, GlobalData, has said. Specifically, the company said over $811bn will be …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

