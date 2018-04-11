Nigeria awaits initiating agreements with Egypt - Daily News Egypt — Nigeria Today

Nigeria awaits initiating agreements with Egypt – Daily News Egypt
Daily News Egypt
Nigeria awaits initiating agreements with Egypt
Daily News Egypt
Nigerian Minister of Communication Technology Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu told Daily News Egypt that Nigeria currently does not have any cooperation agreements with Egypt because there has been no such invitation by any individual or organisation from …
