Nigeria beat Gambia at World T20 Africa Qualifier A - Insidethegames.biz — Nigeria Today

Nigeria beat Gambia at World T20 Africa Qualifier A
Nigeria inflicted a crushing defeat on Gambia to maintain their pursuit of a place at the 2020 World Twenty20 in Australia as the African qualifier continued in Lagos. The Nigerian side, beaten by Ghana in their opener at the World T20 Africa Qualifier …
