 Nigeria: Committee Denies Alleged Row With Rohr Over Eagles' List - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Committee Denies Alleged Row With Rohr Over Eagles’ List – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria: Committee Denies Alleged Row With Rohr Over Eagles' List
AllAfrica.com
Former Super Eagles Midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju has revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) Technical Committee does not have any problem with Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr over his choice of players for the Russia 2018 World Cup

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.