‘Nigeria died under your watch as President’ – Briggs blasts Obasanjo — Nigeria Today

‘Nigeria died under your watch as President’ – Briggs blasts Obasanjo

The convener of the Niger Delta Self-Determination Movement, NDSDM, Ann-Kio Briggs has called out former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent comments as regards the President Buhari administration in which it accused it of ‘failure’.

Briggs in a statement yesterday accused the former leader of being a failure himself for single handedly imposing leaders who have consistently failed Nigerians.

“You brought late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as president against the desire of the Fulani cabal, and single-handedly picked President Gooluck Jonathan in your calculations to suit your own plans, and vengeful nature to destroy the ambition of another Niger Delta son, and God showed you he is the rightful owner of the hearts of men whether they be good or bad men.

“Today you have jumped ship again, claiming you don’t want to reinforce failure. Nigeria died under your watch. Nigerians kept thinking Nigeria was in a coma. It is clear that this last failure will pull the plug on the life support machine keeping Nigeria alive Niger Delta oil and gas,” it read.

