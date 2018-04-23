Nigeria: Energy Experts Raise Concern Over Nigeria's N1.4 Trillion Under-Recovery - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Energy Experts Raise Concern Over Nigeria’s N1.4 Trillion Under-Recovery – AllAfrica.com
|
Guardian
|
Nigeria: Energy Experts Raise Concern Over Nigeria's N1.4 Trillion Under-Recovery
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — Energy experts yesterday in Abuja raised concern over Nigeria's growing under-recovery or subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which currently stands at N1.4 trillion. The experts, including the President of Nigerian Association for Energy …
NAEE urges Buhari to sign PIGB Bill before 2019 campaigns
