Nigeria faces major food crisis over herdsmen attacks—Soyinka — Nigeria Today

Nigeria faces major food crisis over herdsmen attacks—Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Friday expressed grave concern over the continued displacement of the nation’s farming population in various parts of the country by rampaging violent herdsmen.

Soyinka warned that if nothing was done urgently to stem the tide of killings and sacking of farmers by herdsmen, the dark cloud of violence could plunge the country into a major food crisis.

The renowned playwright and author of Kongi harvest, who spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during a conference session on African Drum Festival, said a period like the on – going drum festival, demands a moment of sober reflection on the onslaught by herdsmen against the primary producers of food in the country.

Soyinka who is the consultant for this year’s African Drum festival, however, added that the appalling situation should not be allowed to completely dampen the spirit of creativity.

He called for the immediate restoration of displaced farmers to their traditional base, as a first step towards ensuring that this country is good habitation for people .

In his address, Governor Ibikunle Amosun observed that the intellectual angle to the festival was an innovation powered by Soyinka thanking him for putting the event together.

