 Nigeria finishes with 24 medals as curtain draws on competition - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria finishes with 24 medals as curtain draws on competition – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Nigeria finishes with 24 medals as curtain draws on competition
Guardian (blog)
Nigeria ended its competition at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games with Aruna Quadri's table tennis silver medal bringing the country's total haul at the event to 24. Quadri, who was beaten in the quarterfinal at the last edition of the
Louise Mendes throws herself into international competitionStar Weekly

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.