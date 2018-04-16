Nigeria finishes with 24 medals as curtain draws on competition - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Nigeria finishes with 24 medals as curtain draws on competition – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
Nigeria finishes with 24 medals as curtain draws on competition
Guardian (blog)
Nigeria ended its competition at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games with Aruna Quadri's table tennis silver medal bringing the country's total haul at the event to 24. Quadri, who was beaten in the quarterfinal at the last edition of the …
