Nigeria flies Flag high at 2018 Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today

Nigeria flies Flag high at 2018 Commonwealth Games
With 90 athletes and 45 officials, Nigeria is flying her flag high at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia – Gold Coast 2018. Track and field expert Blessing Okagbare was the flag bearer as the delegates made their parade at the opening ceremony. Nigeria participated in the games for the first time in 1940 in Auckland, New […]
The post Nigeria flies Flag high at 2018 Commonwealth Games appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!