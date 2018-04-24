Nigeria: Hajj 2018 - Saudi Arabia Moves to Stop Nigerian Pilgrims - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Hajj 2018 – Saudi Arabia Moves to Stop Nigerian Pilgrims – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Hajj 2018 – Saudi Arabia Moves to Stop Nigerian Pilgrims
AllAfrica.com
Saudi Arabian authorities are threatening to block Nigerian pilgrims from attending this year's Hajj exercise. Nigeria has one of the largest contingents in the annual religious exercise with about 95,000 pilgrims. The National Hajj Commission of …
2018 Hajj: Saudi Arabia threatens to ban Nigerian pilgrimages over Lassa fever epidemic
