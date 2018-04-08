‘Nigeria has become a fearful place to live’ — Nigeria Today

‘Nigeria has become a fearful place to live’

The President of United Church of Christ in Nations also known as HEKAN, Reverend Amos Kiri has said Nigeria has become a fearful place to live because citizens are now kidnapped, attacked in the farm, road or even in their homes by armed bandits.

He stated this in his speech at the 52nd Annual Convention of the church held in Kaduna on Sunday.

He therefore called on the Federal and state governments to intensify security and save the lives and property of citizens.

According to him, recent allegation of compromise by some bad elements among our security forces and subsequent admittance by the Federal Government as reported by the media should be investigated and the culprits punished according to the laws of the land.

He added that the only way the spate of killings can be nipped so that we can all exercise our freedom to live or move anywhere we wish within the country is to guarantee security to all.

“While we commend the efforts of the Federal government in the release of some of the kidnapped Chibok girls.

“We were again shocked when the sad news filtered again that another set of girls were kidnapped in Dapchi. Sadden as this kidnapping is.

“We are happy that some of the Dapchi girls have been released. However, the report that one of the kidnapped girls was not released along with the others because she refused to renounce her Christian faith may have compromised the good efforts of the Government.

“I therefore, call on the government to intensify efforts that will lead to the release of all the girls. Additional security measures should also be put in place to safe guard the lives of all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes, religion or political affiliations.”

Speaking on the 2019 elections, Rev Kiri called on all Nigerians to come out and partake in the election of who should govern them, saying If they do not go out and vote,they should not blame anybody when the wrong person or persons are elected or ascend the helms of affairs.

“Therefore, I want you to know that your single vote counts, don’t throw it away by refusing to endure and follow the process of election when the time comes.

“While the drums are beating, the whole exercise begins with having a valid Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC). The question is DO YOU HAVE YOUR PVC? If you don’t have, go and get yours before it is too late.

“Apart from getting your PVC, I challenge and call on all Christians to wake up from their slumber and partake in politics.

“No Christian should be deceived any longer about separation of Christianity from politics; Christians should and must vie for positions and be fully involved in government/governance. After all the holy Bible says, “When the rulers are good, the people are happy. When the rulers are evil, the people complain”.

“However, I urge Christian’s politicians seeking for elective position to do that with the sole aim to rescue Nigerians and Nigeria from ills, evil and the suffering we are going through.

“This is because the scripture says, “The righteous care about justice for the poor…” As it stands today, what our country desperately need is care for the masses and justice for all citizens.

“As of the voters, I urge you to be mindful that you don’t exchange your vote for money. Make sure that at all levels (Local, State and Federal government) you vote in persons that have the interest of all Nigerians at heart,” he stressed.

The HEKAN President said every true religion must care for the widows amongst us and in obedience to this the leadership of the Church has put in place strategies to take care of widows.

He disclosed that a committee has been put in place to come up with workable policy guidelines on how the widows welfare can best be handled at all levels of the church.

Reverend. Kiri called for the support of all the church members in this regard, saying the policy is not only limited to the widows alone, but will also include widowers, orphans, the less privileged and the vulnerable.

Speaking on the Theme of the Convention, the Cleric said in previous years, the leadership of the church under the leadership of the Holy Spirit came up with another befitting theme for the church. The 2018 theme “LORD, REVIVE US AGAIN( is a follow up to last year’s theme).

“We are in a time that we all need revival. The main purpose of this theme is to let every Christian know that it is possible to be revived again; no matter the situation one finds him or herself.

“We are serving a living God who has the power and ability to make dead and dry bones to rise again.

“I am confident that from my messages and the teachings we have received, we are all going back home fulfilled, knowing that whatever is the dry bones in every person’s life has been revived again. Therefore, go and serve the Lord whole-heartedly.”

The post 'Nigeria has become a fearful place to live' appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

