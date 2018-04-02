Nigeria Has Potential To Produce 20m Litres Of Honey Annually – Expert — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Has Potential To Produce 20m Litres Of Honey Annually – Expert
Mr Dauda Abbas, the official in-charge of Apiculture at Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Kano State, says Nigeria has the potential to produce 20 million litres of honey annually. Abbas made the disclosure in Katsina on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He spoke to NAN after a three-day training on […]
The post Nigeria Has Potential To Produce 20m Litres Of Honey Annually – Expert appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!