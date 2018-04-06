 Nigeria launches economic diplomacy policy - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Nigeria launches economic diplomacy policy
Vanguard
Nigeria has launched Economic Diplomacy Initiative (NEDI), insisting on commitment to ensuring adequate consultation, especially with private sector, in taking vital economic decisions. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who launched the NEDI, an initiative
