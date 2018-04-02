Nigeria ‘ll overcome challenges, says Bishop — Nigeria Today

Nigeria ‘ll overcome challenges, says Bishop

Nigeria will overcome its security and political challenges, Senior Pastor of the City of Refuge Ministries International, Bishop Oscar Ossai has said.

In his Easter message at the church’s headquarters in Lagos, he said whatever problems Nigerians currently face was temporary.

Bishop Ossai regretted that it was not God’s plan for citizens to be agitated, suffer, be killed or be poor, adding that they must believe that God who raised Jesus from the dead can also lift them from poverty, pain and misery to a new height of victory.

The cleric urged political leaders to exercise their powers with the fear of God, saying: “It is an abomination for leaders to do evil, because righteousness establishes a throne; therefore, political leaders must pursue righteousness.”

Bishop called for patience and perseverance, saying the Easter season was an opportunity to renew faith in God’s promises.

According to him, the resurrection of Jesus Christ was the ultimate fulfillment of God’s agenda for humanity and to free man from the clutches of evil.

“God’s intention is to bring freedom to mankind and set him free from the shackles of slavery, fear and intimidation,” he said.

Bishop Ossai explained that Christians’ victory was tied to Christ’s proclamations. Reading from Luke 4:18, he quoted Jesus as saying: “The spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free.”

“The season of Easter is a reassurance from God that the church shall take its rightful place,” he added.

