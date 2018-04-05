 Nigeria: MFM Mountain Top Mega Concert - a Gospel Music Revolution - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria: MFM Mountain Top Mega Concert – a Gospel Music Revolution – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria: MFM Mountain Top Mega Concert – a Gospel Music Revolution
AllAfrica.com
I am very sceptical about the kind of music I listen to or expose myself to, needless to say that I'm equally very selective of the kind of concerts or music shows I attend. So, on this fateful day, it happened that after church service I had to follow

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.