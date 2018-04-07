Nigeria: Microsoft draws attention to European Union's General Data Protection Regulation - WorldStage — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Microsoft draws attention to European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
Nigeria: Microsoft draws attention to European Union's General Data Protection Regulation
WorldStage
Multinational technology company, Microsoft, on Friday advised businesses in Nigeria to pay attention to the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Mr John Edokpolor, Lead Commercial Attorney, Microsoft MEA Emerging Markets, said …
Nigerian companies warned of dangers of non-compliance with EU Data Protection Regulation
Slovenia Adopts the General Data Protection Regulation on Data Privacy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!