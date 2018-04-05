 Eagles'll do wonders in Russia — Akinwunmi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Eagles’ll do wonders in Russia — Akinwunmi – Vanguard

Eagles'll do wonders in Russia — Akinwunmi
The Super Eagles will do “wonders” at the World Cup in Russia, according to NFF vice-president Seyi Akinwunmi. Seyi Akinwunmi, NFF 1st Vice President. Nigeria have thrice reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup and are drawn in a tough first round
