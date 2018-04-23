Nigeria needs an Igbo president – Apostle Johnson Suleman — Nigeria Today

Nigeria needs an Igbo president – Apostle Johnson Suleman





Nigeria needs an Igbo President

Omega Fire Ministries pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman has lent his voice in support of an Igbo President come 2019 who will turn things around for Nigeria. He stated this during a church service yesterday.

Below is the report from the official Facebook account of the church.

“An IGBO President may just be Our solution to Jobs Creation and Economic Rejuvenation” Apostle Suleman





The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries Int’l, Apostle Johnson Suleman has proposed that Nigerians should vote for an IGBO President in the forth coming General Elections in 2019.

Making his case during his Sermon on Sunday at his Auchi Headquarter Church, the fiery Apostle said “An IGBO President may just be the solutions to the problems of Jobs Creation & Economic Rejuvenation”.

He added that with the enormous vast prowess of the People of Eastern Nigeria they can turn very little to surplus. He also further stated that the IGBOs are the largest employers in the country with almost every IGBO man owning a business that is thriving.

Video Below ;

