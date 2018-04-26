Nigeria needs entrepreneurs to drive economy – U.S. Consulate — Nigeria Today

Nigeria needs entrepreneurs to drive economy – U.S. Consulate

By Vera Anyagafu & Elizabeth Uwandu

THE United States Consul, F. John Bray has said that for an economy to grow, it needed entrepreneurs. Mr Bray made this statement at a two-day workshop organised by Consul in collaboration with Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy for 121 youths across the country in Port Harcourt.

The conference was organised with a view to equipping the entrepreneurs with the requisite skills and entrepreneurial know-how to enhance their success in the business world.

In addition to learning how to transform their ideas into practical business plans, they learnt how to manage business risks, navigate difficult moments, seek capital, and develop partnerships to help their businesses grow.

Speaking at the conference that had leading business leaders that included Sahara Group co-founder, Tonye Cole; Emzor Pharmaceutical CEO, Stella Okoli; Andela co-founder, Iyin Aboyeji; award-winning designer, Zizi Cardow and senior executives of prominent commercial banks who mentored and trained the participants, Bray said that one of the primary goals of the U.S Mission in Nigeria was to support Nigeria’s economic development.

According to him, the U.S. Department of State supports entrepreneurs all over the world through training and mentoring, while also working with governments to create enabling environments and entrepreneurial cultures.

“There is growing evidence that entrepreneurs the world over are the drivers of job growth. The United States Government is firmly convinced that in addition to creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities, entrepreneurship contributes to political stability and a vibrant civil society,” Bray added.

