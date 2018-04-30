Nigeria needs prayer – Olubadejo — Nigeria Today

Nigeria needs prayer – Olubadejo

General Overseer of the Holy Ghost Power Assembly Worldwide, Osogbo,

Osun State, Rev. Dr. Adesola Alaba Olubadejo has said that Nigeria needs

prayer to overcome its dwindling economy.

Olubadejo, during a Press Conference to herald the activities marking the

23rd Interdenominational Holy Ghost Convention of the Church, holding

between Tomorrow, Tuesday May 1 and Sunday, May 6, said some persons

at the helm of affairs were responsible for the current economic woes,

saying we need complete prayer to overcome the problems.

Olubadejo stated that there was no other solution to the current economic

problem in the country other than prayer, and enjoined leaders of the

nation to be up and doing in national development.

He said, “Only Jesus Christ and prayer can revive the Nigerian economy and

Nigerians must learn a lesson from what is going on and by the grace of

God with prayers, the economy of this country will be revived.

“While I commend the Federal Government on its anti-corruption crusade, I

urged the Federal Government to utilise the money they have recovered,

particularly for the benefits of our youths. Moreover, I believe God answers

prayers and the only solution is prayer."

Olubadejo said further, "Having said that, am using this medium to invite all

and sundry to the Church's Convention which commences on Tuesday with

the theme: "Uncommon Favour of God for My Spectacular Glory".

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

