Nigeria now dumping ground for fake spareparts – NADDC DG — Nigeria Today

Nigeria now dumping ground for fake spareparts – NADDC DG

Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

Director General, National Automotive Design Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelina Aliu, has lamented that the country has become a dumping ground for fake imported substandard spareparts for vehicles.

Aliu, who raised the alarm over the weekend while speaking with the media in Abuja, wondered why most of these motor companies should not come to produce their vehicle spare parts here in Nigeria.

He, however, disclosed that the council has forwarded a bill to the House of Assembly seeking approval to mandate motor companies to come to Nigeria and produce spare parts. The Director General disclosed that NADDC is working closely with financial stakeholders to enable people buy vehicles and pay overtime.

