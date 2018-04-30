Nigeria oil export gets 75000bpd boost from OML 30 - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Nigeria oil export gets 75000bpd boost from OML 30 – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Nigeria oil export gets 75000bpd boost from OML 30
Daily Trust
Nigeria's crude oil production got a boost at the weekend as output from Oil Mining Lease (OML) 30 peaked at 75,000 barrels per day from zero level in March 2017. Situated in the onshore Niger Delta, the licence covers 1,095 sqkm located about 35km …
DSS Steps in as Delta Communities Protest Withdrawal of Salvic Petroleum from OML 30
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!