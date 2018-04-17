Nigeria, Other Commonwealth Nations Should Allow Same-Sex Marriage – British PM — Nigeria Today

Nigeria, Other Commonwealth Nations Should Allow Same-Sex Marriage – British PM

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May has called on all Commonwealth nations with restrictive laws on same-sex marriage to relax such laws. May said this on Tuesday while addressing leaders of Commonwealth nations at the ongoing Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Westminster, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, TheCable‘s Tiyani Mayowa reported. The British Prime […]

The post Nigeria, Other Commonwealth Nations Should Allow Same-Sex Marriage – British PM appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

