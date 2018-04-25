 Nigeria, Others Lose $50bn To Illicit Financial Flow Annually – AfDB — Nigeria Today
Nigeria, Others Lose $50bn To Illicit Financial Flow Annually – AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said that Nigeria and other African countries lose about $50 billion annually to illicit financial flow. Director, AfDB, Nigerian office, Mr Ebrima Faal, disclosed this at workshop on the Role of Parliament in Combating Illicit Financial Flows from Africa, yesterday, in Abuja. He said: “Estimates on Illicit Financial Flows […]

