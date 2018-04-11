Nigeria Records Over 250,000 Barrels Of Oil Spill In 9 Years — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Records Over 250,000 Barrels Of Oil Spill In 9 Years
Nigeria has recorded 6,673 oil spill occurrences which discharged 250,973.96 barrels of oil causing environmental challenges especially in the Niger Delta region between 2009 and 2017. LEADERSHIP gathered that there are strong indications that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which is saddled with the responsibility of regulating the oil sector, appears to be significantly […]
