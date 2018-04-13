 Nigeria seeks collaboration with Australian anti doping authority - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria seeks collaboration with Australian anti doping authority – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria seeks collaboration with Australian anti doping authority
Vanguard
The Ministry of Youth and Sports is seeking collaboration with the Australian Anti Doping Authority. This was made known when a 5-man Nigerian delegation led by the Youth and Sports Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung, visited the Operations Centre of
Team Nigeria dismisses athletes defection reportsThe Eagle Online
Anti-Doping: Nigeria seeks collaboration with Australian Sports AuthorityP.M. News
Strict anti-doping vigil pays offThe Hindu
The Australian –Washington Post –Newburgh Gazette –The National Law Review
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.