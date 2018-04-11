Nigeria: Shema's Trial Stalled As Witness Fails to Provide Key Documents - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Shema’s Trial Stalled As Witness Fails to Provide Key Documents – AllAfrica.com
|
Guardian
|
Nigeria: Shema's Trial Stalled As Witness Fails to Provide Key Documents
AllAfrica.com
Katsina — The inability of the first prosecuting witness, one Ibrahim Dabo, to provide a comprehensive report of his committee that investigated the affairs of Katsina State Local Government Councils in 2015 has led to the adjournment of the trial of …
Ex-governor Ibrahim Shema pleads not guilty to 24-count charges
N11bn fraud: Court fixes May 30 for continuation of ex-Katsina gov's trial
Just In: EFCC Arraigns Former Governor Over N11.5bn Misappropriation Of Fund
