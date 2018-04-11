 Nigeria: Shema's Trial Stalled As Witness Fails to Provide Key Documents - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Shema’s Trial Stalled As Witness Fails to Provide Key Documents – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian

Nigeria: Shema's Trial Stalled As Witness Fails to Provide Key Documents
AllAfrica.com
Katsina — The inability of the first prosecuting witness, one Ibrahim Dabo, to provide a comprehensive report of his committee that investigated the affairs of Katsina State Local Government Councils in 2015 has led to the adjournment of the trial of
Ex-governor Ibrahim Shema pleads not guilty to 24-count chargesGuardian (blog)
N11bn fraud: Court fixes May 30 for continuation of ex-Katsina gov's trialVanguard
Just In: EFCC Arraigns Former Governor Over N11.5bn Misappropriation Of FundNigeria News (satire) (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.