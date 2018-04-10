Nigeria Stocks Crumble to 3-month Low as Buhari Announces Re-election — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Stocks Crumble to 3-month Low as Buhari Announces Re-election
Nigerian stocks dropped to a three-month low after President Muhammadu Buhari said he would seek re-election in 2019, ending months of speculation about his future after bouts of ill health, reports Reuters.
The stock market, which opened on a losing streak after Lafarge Africa announced a surprise 2017 loss, worsened its decline. The equity market fell near 40,000 points.
The president declared at the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
