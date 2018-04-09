Nigeria stocks drop to 3-month low after Buhari eyes re-election — Nigeria Today

Nigeria stocks drop to 3-month low after Buhari eyes re-election

Agency report

Nigerian stocks have dropped to a three-month low according to a report by Reuters after President Muhammadu Buhari said he would seek re-election in 2019, ending months of speculation about his future after bouts of ill health.

The stock market, which opened on a losing streak after Lafarge Africa announced a surprise 2017 loss, worsened its decline. The equity market fell near 40,000 points.

