Nigeria Stocks Drop To 3-Month Low After Buhari’s Declaration For 2019 — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Stocks Drop To 3-Month Low After Buhari’s Declaration For 2019

Nigerian stocks dropped to a three-month low after President Muhammadu Buhari said he would seek re-election in 2019, ending months of speculation about his future, Reuters reports.

The stock market, which opened on a losing streak after Lafarge Africa announced a surprise 2017 loss, worsened its decline. The equity market fell near 40,000 points, the online medium says.

