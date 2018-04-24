Nigeria targets 50m database growth by December — Nigeria Today

Nigeria targets 50m database growth by December

Nigeria has targeted to grow its database to 50 million by December this year and 70 million by 2019.

This is as the process of harmonization of identity schemes in Nigeria, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has seen the database grow from 7 million to 14 million by 2016 and from 14 million to 28million in 2017.

The Federal Government believed that a robust identity management system with quality data is key for every emerging economy as such, Nigeria and by extension Africa must leverage on its digital identity as a reliable tool for socio economic development.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave these indications Tuesday while declaring open the fourth annual government forum on electronic identity in Africa organised by the National Identity Commission, NIMC in collaboration with ID4Africa on the theme: ‘Harmonization of Identity Scheme’ holding at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Buhari who was represented by Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha noted that, the Federal Government has long recognized the need to have a single national identity system for all citizens in order to carry out its mandate in social and economic development, law enforcement, intelligence and political development.

He emphasized that the international community, especially the developed countries have adopted identity as a tool for transformation of governance and service delivery in areas such as transportation, financial inclusion, immigration, healthcare, social safety nets, agriculture, security and so on and Nigeria as well as Africa cannot be left behind.

“Africa needs to embrace the global drive towards optimization in the use of resources by making its Digital Identity Infrastructure efficient thereby creating an enabling environment for talented African youths to tap into these technologies.

“Indeed, with the advent of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Block-chain, now is the time to build an ecosystem that will enhance continent-wide security, minimize fraud and wasteful expenditure”, the President maintained.

In his introductory remarks, Joseph Atick, Executive Chairman, ID4Africa who explained that the body is a multi- stakeholder movement that promotes the transparent and responsible adoption of digital identity in the service of development in Africa, announced that Nigeria is on its way to harmonize its identity practices.

Atick explained that the three day conference would explore the applications of identity not only for socioeconomic development, but also for humanitarian action, security and facilitation through a rich and diverse programme and thanked the government of Nigeria, the World bank and other stakeholders who make this year’s event a success.

Also speaking, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Abdulharaman Danbazzau stressed importance of digital identity in Nigeria as he said, “identity is everything, identity is security, without identity it is impossible to know who belongs where”

Danbazzau stated that the conference was of high significance, not only for the intention to harmonise identity in the whole Africa but the need to digitalized the identity and promised the support of his ministry to identity management in Nigeria.

On his part, the Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede said immigration is a key government agency responsible for identity management and the major identity it hold is that of Nigerian passport which account for 10 million identities in its data base which is unique, hence it cut across all the elites.

“Based on the directives of Mr. President, we have linked with NIMC that is why this year you have to fill your National Identification Number as you get your passport. We also provide offices for NIMC anywhere we are operating and we invite NIMC to join us in our foreign missions. We are working to harmonise all identities at the airport with NIMC”, he stated.

Earlier in a welcome address, Chairman of the Governing Board, NIMC, Olagunsoye Oyinlola observed that despite challenges, there is a renewed determination to leverage on the enormous opportunities such as public/private partnership synergy to turn the identity management sector in Nigeria, while Aliyu Aziz, NIMC Director General, thanked ID4Africa, the Federal Government, local and international partners for their support.

