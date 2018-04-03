 Nigeria to get 25% of $194bn upcoming oil, gas projects in Africa — GlobalData - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria to get 25% of $194bn upcoming oil, gas projects in Africa — GlobalData – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria to get 25% of $194bn upcoming oil, gas projects in Africa — GlobalData
Vanguard
DEARTH of investments in the oil industry may soon be a thing of the past if the report of GlobalData, London-based data and analytics company is anything to go by. In its latest report obtained by Vanguard, GlobalData stated that Nigeria accounts for

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.