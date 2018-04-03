Nigeria to get 25% of $194bn upcoming oil, gas projects in Africa — GlobalData - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigeria to get 25% of $194bn upcoming oil, gas projects in Africa — GlobalData – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria to get 25% of $194bn upcoming oil, gas projects in Africa — GlobalData
Vanguard
DEARTH of investments in the oil industry may soon be a thing of the past if the report of GlobalData, London-based data and analytics company is anything to go by. In its latest report obtained by Vanguard, GlobalData stated that Nigeria accounts for …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!