Nigeria to save N129.4bn on wheat importation in 2019 - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Nigeria to save N129.4bn on wheat importation in 2019 – The Punch

Posted on Apr 16, 2018


Nigeria to save N129.4bn on wheat importation in 2019
This year, Nigeria's wheat production has seen an increase from less than 200,000 metric tonnes to close to one million metric tonnes, and farmers and other stakeholders are making moves to increase the production to two million metric tonnes. ANNA

