Nigeria to save N129.4bn on wheat importation in 2019 - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Nigeria to save N129.4bn on wheat importation in 2019 – The Punch



The Punch Nigeria to save N129.4bn on wheat importation in 2019

The Punch

This year, Nigeria's wheat production has seen an increase from less than 200,000 metric tonnes to close to one million metric tonnes, and farmers and other stakeholders are making moves to increase the production to two million metric tonnes. ANNA …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

