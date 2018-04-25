 Nigeria to turn Boko Haram hide-out Sambisa forest to tourist centre - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
Nigeria to turn Boko Haram hide-out Sambisa forest to tourist centre – Naija247news

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Naija247news

Nigeria to turn Boko Haram hide-out Sambisa forest to tourist centre
Naija247news
Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, says Nigerian Army will work with National Park Service and Borno Government to revive Sambisa forest to attract tourists into the country. Buratai said this on Tuesday when the Conservator-General of
