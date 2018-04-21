Nigeria To Vaccinate 4.3m Children In One Year — Nigeria Today

Nigeria To Vaccinate 4.3m Children In One Year

As Nigeria joins other African countries to commemorate Vaccination Week on the continent, the federal government has expressed confidence that the country, in the next one year, would be able to vaccinate the 4.3 million children that have not been vaccinated in last few years. The executive secretary/chief executive officer, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency […]

The post Nigeria To Vaccinate 4.3m Children In One Year appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

